Russia launched 1,300 drones, 1,200 guided bombs at Ukraine: Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that the European Council has allocated Euros 90 billion for 2026-27, along with assistance packages from Norway and Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Reuters)
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia launched 1,300 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nine missiles over the past week against Ukraine, amid the ongoing war between the two nations.

Highlighting assistance from several countries, President Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that the European Council has allocated Euros 90 billion for 2026-27, along with assistance packages from Norway and Japan, and a maritime drone agreement with Portugal.

"Over the past week, Russia has launched approximately 1,300 attack drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and nine missiles of various types against Ukraine. The Odesa region and our south were hit particularly hard. Our services continue their work to restore normal life in the regions. We are countering this Russian terror at multiple levels," the Ukrainian President wrote on X.

"This week brought an important decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine - the allocation by the European Council of EUR90 billion for 2026-2027 - along with substantial assistance packages from Norway and Japan, and an agreement with Portugal on the joint production of maritime drones," the post added.

 

A Russian attack on the Odesa region on Friday night left eight people dead and injured 27, according to Ukrainian authorities, as reported by CNN.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Russia struck the region with a missile at a port infrastructure facility in the town of Pivdenne.

The CNN reported that Russia has targeted Odesa with continuous attacks over the past nine days, resulting in a power outage in the city and surrounding areas.

Zelenskyy added that the negotiating teams from Ukraine and the United States are working to end the war.

"Negotiating teams from Ukraine and the United States continue their work on pathways to end this war with a dignified peace. And our long-range sanctions against Russia are also working as required. The aggressor must understand that war brings no dividends and always returns to where it came from. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine. We must strengthen our state's defence capabilities so that diplomacy has a real chance to end the bloodshed," the X post stated.

Meanwhile, Special Envoy of the Russian President and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that the discussions on a settlement for a peace deal in Ukraine currently underway in Miami are being held constructively, noting that talks, which started on Friday, will continue through Sunday (local time), TASS reported.

The negotiations were held between Russia and the United States as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow.

The meeting included Dmitriev, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as reported by TASS.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting on Saturday, Dmitriev said, "Discussions are being held constructively," as quoted by TASS. "They started and continue today and will also continue tomorrow," Dmitriev added, underscoring the ongoing engagement between the parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

