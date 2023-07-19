Home / World News / Russia launches intense attacks across Ukraine, targets southern port city

Russia launches intense attacks across Ukraine, targets southern port city

The fire also caused the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the region, which was annexed in 2014

AP Kyiv
Odesa's regional governor Oleh Kiper said the details of damage and possible casualties following Russia's powerful attack in the region would be provided later.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia launched an intense series of night-time air attacks sending drones and missiles toward places across Ukraine, and targeting the southern port city of Odesa for a second night in a row, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russian emergency officials in Crimea said that over 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages because of a fire at a military facility.

The fire also caused the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the region, which was annexed in 2014.

He did not specific a cause for the fire at the facility in Kirovsky district, which came two days after an attack on a bridge linking Russia to the peninsula that the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine.

A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration in a statement on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities reported more drones and missiles sent against more parts of Ukraine than in recent days.

Popko said the attacks were especially fierce in Odesa for a second consecutive night.

Odesa's regional governor Oleh Kiper said the details of damage and possible casualties following Russia's powerful attack in the region would be provided later.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones but with no result, said Popko. Ukrainian air defence intercepted all the drones aimed at the capital and a preliminary investigation showed there were no casualties.

In Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, Russian drone attacks damaged some infrastructure and private homes, according to regional governor Vitalii Bunechko. No casualties were reported.

Officials in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Kirovohradskyi also reported attacks.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the military intercepted 13 out of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, 23 out of 32 fired Shahed-drones, and one Kh-59 missile.

According to the report, Russia also fired 8 cruise missiles Kh-22 and 6 high-precision Oniks missiles, with the Oniks missiles directed at infrastructure in the Odesa region.

The latest barrage came one day after Russia carried out what Moscow's Defence Ministry described as a strike of retribution on Ukrainian military facilities near Odesa and the coastal city of Mykolaiv, using sea-launched precision weapons.

Russia blames Ukraine for a July 17 strike on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with the Crimea, and is a key artery for military and civilian supplies.

Ukraine's top security agency appeared tacitly to admit to a role in the July 17 attack, but stopped short of directly claiming responsibility, echoing their responses after previous similar attacks on the Kerch Bridge.

Also Read

Russia targets Ukraine's Odesa, day after halting grain export deal

Russia launches first drone strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 12 days

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

War in Ukraine reaches Moscow; Russian capital hit by biggest drone attack

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

G20: EWG meeting begins in Indore to tackle global labour challenges

UK inflation slows sharply, offering some relief to Bank of England

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Wada exposes Indian doping agency, 97 whereabout failures of 70 athletes

Thai court suspends PM candidate, to rule whether he broke election law

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraineEurope

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story