Home / World News / Russian airstrikes injure 9, cause damage, blackouts in Ukraine's capital

Russian airstrikes injure 9, cause damage, blackouts in Ukraine's capital

Rescue crews pulled more than 20 people out of a 17-storey apartment building as flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war
The overnight assault marked the latest in a series of attacks on Kyiv | AP/PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian airstrikes injured at least nine people, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across parts of the Ukrainian capital early Friday, authorities said.

Rescue crews pulled more than 20 people out of a 17-storey apartment building as flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors.

Five people were hospitalised, while others received first aid at the scene, authorities said. The overnight assault marked the latest in a series of attacks on Kyiv. Russian forces have escalated drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months, often targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday's attack knocked out power on both sides of the city divided by the Dnipro River and disrupted water supplies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From Roosevelt to Obama: Every US president to win the Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

1 killed as 7.4 magnitude quake hits Philippines, triggers tsunami alerts

Ferrari's shift towards electric supercars gets off to rocky start

US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraine

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story