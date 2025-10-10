Russian airstrikes injure 9, cause damage, blackouts in Ukraine's capital

Russian airstrikes injured at least nine people, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across parts of the Ukrainian capital early Friday, authorities said.
Rescue crews pulled more than 20 people out of a 17-storey apartment building as flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors.
Five people were hospitalised, while others received first aid at the scene, authorities said. The overnight assault marked the latest in a series of attacks on Kyiv. Russian forces have escalated drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months, often targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday's attack knocked out power on both sides of the city divided by the Dnipro River and disrupted water supplies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
