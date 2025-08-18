Home / World News / Russian attacks kill 10 in Ukraine, hours before Zelenskyy's WH visit

Russian attacks kill 10 in Ukraine, hours before Zelenskyy's WH visit

Ukrainian officials pointed to the attacks as a further sign that Russia had no intention of halting hostilities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
“That’s why Putin doesn’t want to cease fire,” said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff. “He enjoys shelling peaceful cities while talking about his desire to end the war.” (Photo: Reuters)
NYT
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine arrived in Washington for high-stakes meetings to discuss a possible path to peace with Moscow, Russian attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia killed 10 people and injured dozens, the local authorities said. 
Ukrainian officials pointed to the attacks as a further sign that Russia had no intention of halting hostilities. “That’s why Putin doesn’t want to cease fire,” said Andriy Yermak,  Zelenskyy’s chief of staff. “He enjoys shelling peaceful cities while talking about his desire to end the war.” 
Videos of the aftermath of the strike in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, released by local authorities show parts of the building’s roof and upper floors gutted, as firefighters on a ladder spray water to try to extinguish flames. Seven people were killed in the attack, and some 20 people were also injured, the authorities said. Three people were killed in a separate attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, and nearly 20 people injured, officials said. There was no immediate public comment from Russian authorities. 
Before Monday’s strikes, Russia appeared to have scaled back its air attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, in what Ukrainian officials and analysts see as an attempt by the Kremlin to curry favor with Mr. Trump during peace talks. The American president’s typically lenient tone toward Putin soured after Russia increased drone attacks on Ukrainian cities during talks last month between Moscow and Washington, prompting Mr. Trump to complain about seeing that “a rocket hit a nursing home, or a rocket hit an apartment building and people are laying dead in the street.”Since the beginning of August, Russia has significantly reduced the number of drones and missiles it sends each night against Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, which was hit especially hard this summer, has been largely spared from attacks recently.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

