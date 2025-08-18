Ready to push for peace ahead of talks with Trump, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelenskyy said on Monday he was ready to work to end the war with Russia ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington where he could face pressure to accept terms favorable to Moscow.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after meeting with the US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Zelenskyy is due to meet with Trump at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT) in the Oval Office, where he last received a dressing-down from Trump during a disastrous visit in February.

Trump is now pressing for a quick end to Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, and Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia's terms after the president rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Russian attacks overnight on Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people, in what zelenskyy called a "cynical" effort to undermine talks. European leaders are also flying to Washington to show solidarity with Ukraine and to press for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement. After meeting zelenskyy, Trump will meet the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO in the White House's East Room at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), the White House said.

â€œI know exactly what I am doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," Trump wrote on social media. At the weekend, Trump rejected accusations by critics that the Alaska summit had been a win for Putin. Trump's team stressed on Sunday that there had to be compromises on both sides of the conflict. However the president himself put the burden on zelenskyy to end the war, saying Ukraine should give up hopes of getting back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or of joining the NATO military alliance.

zelenskyy "can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on social media. PUTIN'S PROPOSALS zelenskyy has already all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting. Those include handing over the remaining quarter of its eastern Donetsk region, which is largely controlled by Russia. Ukrainian forces are deeply dug into the region, whose towns and hills serve as a crucial defensive zone to stymie Russian attacks. zelenskyy is also seeking an immediate ceasefire to conduct deeper peace talks. Trump previously backed that but reversed course after the summit with Putin and indicated support for Russia's favoured approach of negotiating a comprehensive deal while fighting rumbles on.

Ukraine and its allies have taken heart from some developments, including Trump's apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine. A German government spokesperson said on Monday that European leaders would seek more details on that in the talks in Washington. The war, which began with a full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022, has killed or wounded more than a million people from both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, according to analysts. On the battlefield, Russia has been slowly grinding forward, pressing its advantages in men and firepower. Putin says he is ready to continue fighting until his military objectives are achieved.

Officials in Ukraine said a drone attack on a residential complex in the northern city of Kharkiv killed at least seven people, including a toddler and her 16-year-old brother. Strikes also hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people, they said. Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians, and the Defense Ministry's daily report did not refer to any strike on Kharkiv. Local resident Olena Yakusheva said the strike hit an apartment block that was home to many families. "There are no offices here or anything else, we lived here peacefully in our homes," she said. Firefighters battled a blaze in the building and rescue workers dug in the rubble.