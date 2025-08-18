Suit looks good, says Trump as Zelenskyy ditches sweatshirt at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the White House on Monday dressed in a black suit and tie, a break from his signature military-style sweatshirt that has defined his wartime image. The same image that may have fuelled the clash with US President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Trump appeared to greet the Ukrainian leader warmly, pointing at him as they shook hands before placing an arm around his shoulder for photographers. The exchange carried an air of cordiality, a stark contrast to the pair’s meeting in February.

A reporter was quick to comment, "President Zelenskyy, your suit looks good." At which point, Trump jumped in with, "I said the same thing."

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelensky has avoided suits, choosing instead olive and black military-inspired clothing as a show of solidarity with soldiers on the front lines. But in February, that uniform became the flashpoint of a now infamous Oval Office encounter. Trump, Zelenskky White House confrontation Back then, Trump had greeted Zelensky with a jab. "You're all dressed up today," he remarked, noting the Ukrainian leader's black sweatshirt adorned with the national trident. The exchange soured further when Vice President JD Vance suggested Zelensky's refusal to wear a suit was "disrespectful".