SAP flags security incident, says no evidence of customer data breach
SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity
SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 12:36 PM IST