Saudi Arabia intercepts 50 drones, Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted nearly 50 drones that entered its airspace within a span of a few hours early Friday, Euro News reported.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia, drones were detected during the early hours of Friday and were neutralised before reaching their intended targets.

Officials noted that the large number of drones represents an unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia.

Several locations in Saudi Arabia, including the United States Embassy in Riyadh, key oil infrastructure facilities, and a military base hosting American troops, have faced threats as tensions in the region escalate amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Euro News reported.

The Israeli military said it launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran on Friday morning, on the 14th day of its joint campaign with the United States against the Islamic Republic. "The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military said. Meanwhile, Israel has continued its actions in Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River to neutralise Hezbollah's movement. Israel stated that Hezbollah used the bridge to move from the north to the south of the country, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against the civilians of Israel.

"The Hezbollah terror organisation uses this bridge to move from the north to the south of the country, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against civilians of the State of Israel, all while endangering Lebanese civilians and causing extensive destruction in populated areas. In order to prevent a threat to civilians of the State of Israel and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians, it was necessary to strike the bridge," the IDF added. Earlier, Trump signalled the US' intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the conflict despite what reports claimed.

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.