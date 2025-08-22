SC lets Trump admin cut $783 mn of research funding in anti-DEI push

The Trump administration can slash hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of research funding in its push to cut federal diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the Supreme Court decided Thursday.
The high court majority lifted a judge's order blocking $783 million worth of cuts made by the National Institutes of Health to align with Republican President Donald Trump's priorities.
The high court did keep Trump administration guidance on future funding blocked, however.
The court split 5-4 on the decision. Chief Justice John Roberts was along those who would have kept the cuts blocked, along with the court's three liberals.
The order marks the latest Supreme Court win for Trump and allows the administration to forge ahead with cancelling hundreds of grants while the lawsuit continues to unfold. The plaintiffs, including states and public-health advocacy groups, have argued that the cuts will inflict incalculable losses in public health and human life.
The Justice Department, meanwhile, has said funding decisions should not be subject to judicial second-guessing and efforts to promote policies referred to as DEI can conceal insidious racial discrimination.
The lawsuit addresses only part of the estimated $12 billion of NIH research projects that have been cut, but in its emergency appeal, the Trump administration also took aim at nearly two dozen other times judges have stood in the way of its funding cuts.
Solicitor General D John Sauer said judges shouldn't be considering those cases under an earlier Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for teacher-training programme cuts. He says they should go to federal claims court instead.
But the plaintiffs, 16 Democratic state attorneys general and public-health advocacy groups, argued that research grants are fundamentally different from the teacher-training contracts and couldn't be sent to claims court.
Halting studies midway can also ruin the data already collected and ultimately harm the country's potential for scientific breakthroughs by disrupting scientists' work in the middle of their careers, they argued.
US District Judge William Young judge in Massachusetts agreed, finding the abrupt cancellations were arbitrary and discriminatory. I've never seen government racial discrimination like this, Young, an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan, said at a hearing in June. He later added: Have we no shame.
An appeals court left Young's ruling in place.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
