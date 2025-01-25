Serious consequences for entering US illegally: WH as deportations begin

The White House on Friday announced the start of large-scale deportation operations, stating that President Trump is keeping his 'promise' to take strong action against illegal immigration.

In a post on X, the White House emphasised that those entering the United States illegally will face serious consequences.

"Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences," the post read.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the commencement of large-scale deportation operations, stating that 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against minors, have been arrested.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

Leavitt also said that hundreds have already been deported via military aircraft, calling it the "largest massive deportation operation" in US history.

In another post, she wrote, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors."

"The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," the post added.

Meanwhile, India has also reiterated its stance against illegal immigration, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

"We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Friday.

He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission and after taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico.

The US government's increasing scrutiny of immigration policies has also raised alarm in the Indian community in the US. While President Donald Trump has expressed support for skilled immigrants, stating that the H-1B programme is essential for bringing quality people into the country, the issue of undocumented Indians remains unresolved.