Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, all crew survived: Defence ministry

The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes, but they came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country

Representative Image: The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said the pilots had been taken to a hospital for checkups | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:45 PM IST
Several US warplanes crashed on Monday in Kuwait, the country's defence ministry said, with all the pilots safely bailing out.

The ministry did not elaborate on what caused the crashes, but they came during an intense period of Iranian fire targeting the country.

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said the pilots had been taken to a hospital for checkups and their condition was stable.

The US military's Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

