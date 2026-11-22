Nearly 30 houses were set on fire in a village in Bangladesh's Narail district following attacks on properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists, as political violence spread to other parts of the country, prompting security forces to step up deployments, local media reported.

The attacks took place in Bendarchar village in Kalia upazila from Friday afternoon until midnight, with several houses and shops also vandalised and looted, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The properties targeted included the residences of former Awami League lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, former Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and local party general secretary Krishnapada Ghosh.

Fire service personnel who reached the village around 8 pm found 20 to 30 houses on fire, the newspaper reported. Local residents alleged that around 50 houses and shops were vandalised, looted and set ablaze by supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The local BNP leadership, however, denied the allegations, describing them as baseless. Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam said several houses, including that of a former lawmaker, were vandalised and that five to six houses had been set on fire. He confirmed attacks on the homes of Mukti and Ghosh but said the administration was yet to establish who was responsible.

An investigation was underway, Prothom Alo reported. Narail district police, in a statement quoted in local media, said relatives and supporters of two BNP leaders who were killed in violence last week had gathered in Bendarchar on Friday afternoon and attacked houses belonging to Awami League leaders and activists allegedly involved in the killings. Police said they reached the spot and brought the situation under control, adding that additional personnel had been deployed. Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder separately told Prothom Alo that three to four houses had been attacked and vandalised by relatives and supporters of the slain BNP leaders.

The attacks in Narail followed the killing of the two BNP-affiliated leaders in the district in an attack on a BNP motorcycle procession on November 18. In another incident, homes of three former Awami League lawmakers were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali between Thursday night and Friday evening, Prothom Alo reported. Clashes also broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters in Bera municipality of Pabna district on Saturday. The violence began around 11 am and continued into the afternoon, prompting police to fire rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, The Daily Star reported. Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 95 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order and ensure public security, including two battalions in Gopalganj.

According to a statement from BGB headquarters, personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar on the instructions of the Home Ministry. The force has stepped up surveillance at key installations and industrial zones, with its headquarters monitoring live footage from drones, body cameras and other equipment round the clock, bd24news reported. The issue of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's return has emerged as a major source of tension between Bangladesh and India, with the latest wave of unrest in Bangladesh following the government's rejection of her request for a fresh passport and national identity card earlier this month.

Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking the documents to facilitate her planned return in December. Her passport and national identity card had been revoked by the interim government after she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government. The Awami League subsequently announced a week-long programme of protests demanding her return, culminating in a nationwide shutdown on November 19. The protests were accompanied by arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes across several districts, allegedly triggering the latest spate of violence. At least four people were killed in separate incidents earlier in the week, including three members of the BNP and affiliated groups in Narail and Faridpur, and a bus helper who was burnt alive after unidentified assailants set fire to parked buses in Pirojpur.

The violence has also included attacks on police facilities, lawmakers' residences and vehicles in several districts, prompting additional security deployments. Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024. Her extradition has remained a point of friction between the two countries, with both the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and the subsequent BNP government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman pressing New Delhi to extradite her. Dhaka has insisted that Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters, must be brought back from India under an existing extradition treaty rather than allowed to return as an ordinary traveller.