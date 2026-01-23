Sheikh Hasina seeks UN probe into B'desh unrest, calls for Yunus' removal

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called for actions to help unify the country and "banish the divisive actions of the past twelve months", sought the removal of "illegal Yunus administration" and an impartial investigation by the United Nations into the events of the past year."

Sheikh Hasina, who launched a blistering attack on Chief Adviser of Interim Government Muhammad Yunus in a speech here, called for ending politically motivated acts used "to intimidate jail journalists and members of the Bangladesh Awami League and opposition political parties".

The Awami League leader also sought an iron-clad guarantee for the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls and vulnerable sections of the society.

Bangladesh's interim government has banned the activities of Awami League (AL) and has said it will not be able to participate in the national election scheduled for February 12. The Election Commission of Bangladesh has deregistered the party. "The Awami League calls for the following actions to help unify Bangladesh and banish the divisive actions of the past twelve months. We urge Muhammad Yunus to stop ignoring his own people and do what needs to be done in order to heal our country by following five crucial steps we believe will lead to a better and stronger Bangladesh. First, restore democracy by removing the illegal Yunus administration. Second, put an end to the daily acts of violence we are seeing on our streets," she said.

"Third, deliver an ironclad guarantee ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls, and the most vulnerable in our society. Fourth, end politically motivated acts of lawfare used to intimidate, silence, and jail journalists and members of the Bangladesh Awami League and opposition political parties. Fifth, invite the United Nations to conduct a new and truly impartial investigation into the events of the past year," she added. Sheikh Hasina accused Muhmmad Yunus of being "a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland".

She said that the entire nation must rise united and galvanized by the spirit of our great Liberation War "in this grave hour". The former Prime Minister said that to overthrow "the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs". She said that Awami League is independent Bangladesh's oldest and most important political party, inexplicably interwoven with Bangladesh's culture and democracy, defender of the country's proud traditions of political and religious pluralism. Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh stands today "at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history".

"The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death," she said. "Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland," she added.

Bangladesh is set to undergo parliamentary elections on February 12. Bangladesh Election Commission had in May last year suspended the registration of the Awami League as a party. The Interim Government has banned all activities by the Awami League. In her remarks, Sheikh Hasina also referred to her leaving the country in August 2024 in the wake of violent protests. She said she was "forcibly ousted" by "murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices", noting that she is directly elected representative of people. "On August 5, 2024, in a meticulously engineered conspiracy, the national enemy, the murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices forcibly ousted me, though I am the people's representative directly elected. From that day forward, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile," she said.

"In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united and galvanized by the spirit of our great Liberation War. To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy," she said. Sheikh Hasina said that all democratic and progressive forces should take a solemn oath to build a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state. "Let us, all democratic, progressive, and non-communal forces of the pro-Liberation camp, take a solemn oath to build a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state and to confront with early resolve the treacherous designs of the murderous fascist and his collaborators. The Awami League is independent Bangladesh's oldest and most important political party, inexplicably interwoven with our country's culture and democracy, defender of Bangladesh's proud traditions of political and religious pluralism, and the committed upholder of our laws and Constitution," she said.