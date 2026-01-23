Why Greenland has drawn America for over a century of strategic interest

The New York Times, citing senior US officials, reported that the framework under discussion could grant the US sovereignty over specific pockets of Greenlandic land, which would be treated as US sovereign territory. The proposal is reportedly modelled on Britain’s sovereign base areas in Cyprus.

Greenland’s PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen have strongly opposed the idea, describing sovereignty as a “red line”. Trump’s repeated questioning of Greenland’s status, combined with his criticism of the costs of Nato’s collective defence, has alarmed European leaders. They fear Trump could use economic or military pressure against allies to advance strategic goals, raising concerns about Nato’s future and exposing internal fractures within the alliance. Nato’s collective defence, the bedrock of which is Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, states that an armed attack against one member is to be treated as an attack against all, demanding immediate assistance, collective or individual.