Home / World News / Verdict made by rigged tribunal: Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina on death penalty

Verdict made by rigged tribunal: Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina on death penalty

The tribunal declared Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as fugitives and decided to hold the entire trial in absentia

Sheikh Hasina
Earlier today, the International Crimes Tribunal Bangladesh (ICT-BD) sentenced Hasina to death.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ousted Bangladesh Chief Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the death sentence against her has been "politically motivated" and passed by a "rigged tribunal."
 
In a statement shared on the official social media handle of the Bangladesh Awami League, Hasina said, "The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated."
 
"In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she added.
 
Earlier today, the International Crimes Tribunal Bangladesh (ICT-BD) sentenced Hasina to death, finding her guilty of "crimes against humanity." The tribunal declared Hasina and Kamal as fugitives and held the entire trial in absentia. 
 
Hasina, along with her aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, are facing five charges, including murder, attempted murder, torture and other cruel acts. Along with Hasina, Kamal also received a death penalty. Meanwhile, Mamun was sentenced to five years in jail.

Bangladeshis will not be fooled: Hasina

In her statement, Hasina further said that millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent and socially regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights. "They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called ICT were never intended to achieve juﬆice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025. Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League and to distract the world’s attention from the failings of Dr Yunus and his ministers," she said.
 
"Under his aegis, public services have fallen apart. Police have retreated from the country’s crime-ridden ﬆreets and judicial fairness has been subverted, with attacks on Awami League adherents going unpunished. Hindus and other religious minorities are assaulted, and women’s rights are suppressed," she added.

1,400 people killed during protests

According to a United Nations report, at least 1,400 people may have been killed during the protests between July 15 and August 5, 2024, with thousands more injured in what was the worst violence in Bangladesh since its 1971 war of independence.
 
Hasina further warned the citizens of Islamic extremists inside the administration, stating that they seek to undermine Bangladesh’s long tradition of secular government. "Journalists are locked up and menaced, economic growth has stalled, and Yunus has delayed elections and then banned the country’s most long standing party (the Awami League) from participating in those elections," she said.

Bangladesh on high alert

Security has been tightened across the country ahead of the verdict. Police in Dhaka have been ordered to shoot violent protesters. Army troops, Border Guard Bangladesh personnel and riot police have been deployed around the ICT-BD court. Streets in Dhaka were mostly empty due to fear of violence.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goldman Sachs in exclusive talks for Burger King Japan acquisition

China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark

Samsung lifts memory chip prices up to 60% as AI demand fuels shortage

Foreign enrolment at US colleges steady, despite Trump's visa crackdown

Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters as exports fall

Topics :Sheikh HasinaBangladeshdeath penaltyBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story