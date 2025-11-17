Goldman Sachs in exclusive talks for Burger King Japan acquisition

Restaurant Brands International, the New York-listed parent company of Burger King, has also decided to sell a majority stake in its China business to Chinese private equity firm CPE for $350 million. The move comes as Western brands look for ways to strengthen their presence in China.

Under the agreement, CPE will acquire about 83 per cent of Burger King China, while Restaurant Brands International will keep 17 per cent and retain a board seat. Restaurant Brands International said that the decision supports its global strategy of working with experienced local partners while continuing its mostly franchised business model, the news report said.

Restaurant Brands International said last week that the new joint venture aims to accelerate Burger King’s growth in China. The partners plan to double the number of outlets in the next five years and expand to more than 4,000 restaurants by 2035.