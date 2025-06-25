Home / World News / Shell in early talks to acquire London-based oil rival BP: Reports

Shell in early talks to acquire London-based oil rival BP: Reports

BP is under intense pressure after years of under-performance and the intervention of aggressive activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management

Shell
Speculation has been growing that the London-based company would become a takeover target, and Bloomberg reported in May that Shell had been studying the merits of a deal. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By James Herron
  Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in early talks to acquire BP Plc, which is considering the approach carefully, the Wall Street Journal reported. 
Talks between company representatives are active, but any terms of a potential deal couldn’t be learned and a transaction is far from certain, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 
Shares of BP traded in New York jumped as much as 10% to $32.94. 
BP is under intense pressure after years of under-performance and the intervention of aggressive activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management. Speculation has been growing that the London-based company would become a takeover target, and Bloomberg reported in May that Shell had been studying the merits of a deal. 
A successful combination of Shell and BP would become one of the oil industry’s largest-ever takeovers, bringing together the iconic British majors in a transaction that’s been discussed on and off for decades. The companies were once close rivals — with a similar size, reach and global clout — but their paths have diverged in recent years after BP moved too quickly into low-carbon energy.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

President Putin won't travel to Brazil for Brics Summit: Kremlin aide

Israel, Iran conflict could restart 'perhaps soon': Donald Trump at Nato

Iran's uranium may have survived Israeli, US attacks: UN nuclear chief

Trump declares Iran 'victory for everybody' despite concerns over damage

Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

Topics :ShellBPMerger and Acquisition

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story