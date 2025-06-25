Home / World News / Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

The executions and arrests in Iran following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel raise fresh doubts about the truce's durability amid mutual violations and ongoing nuclear tensions

Iran-Israel war
Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Iran on Wednesday executed three men accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, according to the Mizan news agency, a judiciary-affiliated outlet.
 
The executed individuals were convicted of collaborating with the Israeli spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination operation. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the target linked to the alleged plot.
 
Simultaneously, around 700 individuals have reportedly been arrested for suspected connections to Israel, according to Nournews, a state-affiliated media outlet. The arrests mark a sweeping domestic crackdown following heightened tensions with Israel.

Iran–Israel conflict reignites despite ceasefire

Iran and Israel, long-time regional adversaries, have recently been locked in direct military confrontation. The latest escalation has led to intensified cross-border attacks and retaliatory strikes.
 
Over the years, Iran has executed multiple individuals for allegedly aiding Mossad’s operations within the country, underscoring its firm posture on foreign espionage.  ALSO READ: B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful?

Ceasefire brokered by US after nuclear strikes

The executions come just one day after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, following 12 days of fierce fighting. The truce was brokered by the United States after its intervention in the escalating conflict.
 
As part of the ceasefire negotiations, the US conducted targeted airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These strikes, aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, preceded the official implementation of the truce and were supported by Israel.

Accusations of violations as tensions persist

Despite the formal announcement of the ceasefire, both Iran and Israel accused each other of violating the agreement within hours of its commencement. The early breaches prompted concern from US President Donald Trump, who played a central role in brokering the truce.
 
Trump expressed disappointment over the violations but sought to maintain calm. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'plane wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect.”

Nuclear accusations continue to divide both sides

The latest crisis began when Israel accused Iran of nearing the development of nuclear weapons—a claim Tehran has firmly rejected. The issue remains central to the ongoing tensions between the two nations, even as efforts to maintain the ceasefire continue.

Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictCeasefire ViolationIranisrael

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

