Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire

Iran on Wednesday executed three men accused of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, according to the Mizan news agency, a judiciary-affiliated outlet.

The executed individuals were convicted of collaborating with the Israeli spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination operation. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the target linked to the alleged plot.

Simultaneously, around 700 individuals have reportedly been arrested for suspected connections to Israel, according to Nournews, a state-affiliated media outlet. The arrests mark a sweeping domestic crackdown following heightened tensions with Israel.

Iran–Israel conflict reignites despite ceasefire

Iran and Israel, long-time regional adversaries, have recently been locked in direct military confrontation. The latest escalation has led to intensified cross-border attacks and retaliatory strikes.

ALSO READ: B-2 bomber in Iran strike: What makes America's stealth jet so powerful? Over the years, Iran has executed multiple individuals for allegedly aiding Mossad’s operations within the country, underscoring its firm posture on foreign espionage. Ceasefire brokered by US after nuclear strikes The executions come just one day after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, following 12 days of fierce fighting. The truce was brokered by the United States after its intervention in the escalating conflict. As part of the ceasefire negotiations, the US conducted targeted airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These strikes, aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, preceded the official implementation of the truce and were supported by Israel.

Accusations of violations as tensions persist Despite the formal announcement of the ceasefire, both Iran and Israel accused each other of violating the agreement within hours of its commencement. The early breaches prompted concern from US President Donald Trump, who played a central role in brokering the truce. Trump expressed disappointment over the violations but sought to maintain calm. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'plane wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect.”