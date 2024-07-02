Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Shell to pause construction work at Dutch biofuels project as market sags

Shell to pause construction work at Dutch biofuels project as market sags

It is rare for companies to suspend development of projects underway. Rival BP last week said it is pausing two biofuel projects in Germany and the United States

Shell Plc, Shell
Shell shares have gained over 11% so far this year. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shell will pause construction work at one of Europe's largest biofuel plants due to weak market conditions, the latest low-carbon project to suffer a setback as CEO Wael Sawan is striving to boost returns.
 
It is rare for companies to suspend development of projects underway. Rival BP last week said it is pausing two biofuel projects in Germany and the United States.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under Sawan, who took office in January 2023, Shell has scrapped and sold renewable and hydrogen projects, retreated from European and Chinese power markets and sold refineries in order to focus on the most profitable operations, primarily in oil and gas.
 
Shell shares have gained over 11% so far this year.
 
Shell gave the greenlight for the development of the 820,000-ton-a-year plant in the Netherlands in September 2021 which was originally planned to start production in 2025. The project is now expected to go online towards the end of the decade.
 
The facility at its chemicals park in Rotterdam was slated to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel made from waste.
 
Shell said in a statement that following the decision to pause construction, "contractor numbers will reduce on site and activity will slow down, helping to control costs and optimise project sequencing."
 

More From This Section

Hungary's PM visits Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy, first since war began

Won't quit, would rather face vote of confidence: Nepal PM Prachanda

Red Sea crisis is increasing the distance and time of global sea transport

Sri Lanka to save $5 billion after bilateral debt rework: Wickremesinghe

Airbus delivers 67 planes in first half of June, up 2% from last year

UBS analyst Joshua Stone said that the pause was consistent with Shell's strategy to focus on returns "The delays further highlight that the advanced biofuels market is not an easy one. The oil majors have dipped their toes and found it challenging," Stone said.
 
Shell will also consider an impairment for the project and will provide further details in its quarterly trading update on Friday, it said.
"Temporarily pausing on-site construction now will allow us to assess the most commercial way forward for the project," Shell's downstream head Huibert Vigeveno said in a statement.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Godavari Biorefineries files IPO, aims to raise Rs 325 cr via fresh issue

Chinese biofuel firms invest in 'green' jet fuel, eye new blending rule

TruAlt Bioenergy to expand capacity, invest Rs 600 cr for setting up plants

Seychelles to work with India on joint biofuels project, says minister

Premium

Gas to biofuels: India's demand sets agenda for global energy business

Topics :BiofuelBiofuel policyShellBritish PetroleumRenewable energy policyrenewable enrgy

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story