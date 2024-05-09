SICCI highlights role played by outgoing PM Lee in building ties with India

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has highlighted the key role outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has played in building relations between the city-state and India.

Much has been achieved in expanding Singapore's bilateral ties with India, with many of our members having business interests (in India). Thanks to your leadership and support, SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh wrote in a letter to Lee, who will hand over on May 15 the leadership of the country to his deputy Lawrence Wong.

"The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), under your government's leadership, has not only dramatically benefitted Singapore-India ties but also attracted some of the best talents to Singapore, a testament to the success of your policies and agreements, Parekh said in his appreciation letter to the 72-year-old leader.

The CECA was signed on June 29, 2005, as a free trade agreement to strengthen Singapore-India bilateral trade.

Your close rapport with India's leaders has helped SICCI further develop its ties with the various state governments and their chief ministers, embark on joint business missions with our sister chambers of commerce and industry, and participate in crucial global investment summits held by the Indian states, Parekh said, recapping SICCI's work during Lee's government-led ventures in developing markets.

On our part, SICCI has signed significant Memorandums of Understanding with the key trade associations and chambers in India, which has benefitted business-to-business ties and collaboration, elaborated 61-year-old Parekh who is currently a nominated member of parliament since July 2023.

On behalf of the Singapore-Indian business community, SICCI joins all Singaporeans in expressing deep appreciation for your contribution to our community and the nation, Parekh said.

Lee, the city state's third prime minister since independence in 1965, hands over the government to 52-year-old Wong as part of the leadership renewal followed by his predecessors.