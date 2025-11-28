Home / World News / US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

US President Donald Trump ordered a full review of green cards from 19 countries after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members in Washington, prompting stricter vetting checks

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Trump administration has ordered an immediate re-examination of all green cards issued to immigrants from what it calls “countries of concern”. The decision follows the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, by an Afghan national.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said President Donald Trump has "directed a full scale, rigorous re-examination of every green card for every alien from every country of concern".
 
In a post on X, Edlow said, "The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount."
 
He added that Americans “will not bear the cost of the prior administration's reckless resettlement policies.”
 
The directive applies to all pending applications and those filed on or after November 27, 2025.

Which are these 19 high-risk countries?

 
USCIS said the move follows the shooting of two Guard members by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Under the updated guidance, the agency can now consider “negative, country-specific factors” when assessing applications from 19 nations. These include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Burundi, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen.
 
The same countries were listed in Trump’s June proclamation that restricted the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants on national security grounds. 

Attack leaves two service members critically injured

 
Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (200) and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe (24) were shot near the White House on Wednesday (local time). Trump announced on Thanksgiving that Beckstrom had died of her injuries, while Wolfe remains critical.
 
Authorities say Lakanwal, 29, entered the US under 'Operation Allies Welcome', a Biden-era programme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover in 2021.
 
USCIS said the updated guidance follows Trump’s earlier move in his second term to halt Afghan refugee resettlement and block Afghan nationals from entering the country.

Trump calls shooting a 'terror attack'

 
Trump has described the shooting as "terrorism". Responding to reports that Lakanwal had previously worked with the CIA, Trump said the suspect “went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts".
 
Holding up photos of Afghans being evacuated in 2021, he claimed the US accepted people who were “unvetted”, adding, “We’re going to get them out, but they go cuckoo.”
 
Meanwhile, federal authorities have opened a wide terrorism investigation into what US attorney Jeanine Pirro called a “brazen and targeted” attack. Police examined the shooting scene and searched homes in Washington state and California.
 
Lakanwal lived in Washington state with his wife and five children. Officials say he drove nearly 3,000 miles to Washington, DC, planning the attack.
 
Investigators say Lakanwal served in an elite Afghan counterterrorism unit supported by the CIA. AfghanEvac, a nonprofit assisting Afghan allies, confirmed he arrived under humanitarian parole in 2021 and received asylum earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.
 
CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Lakanwal was brought to the US because of his work with US intelligence.
 
However, the administration now suggests Afghan allies’ immigration status could be revoked or blocked. 

Afghan groups push back against collective blame

 
While Trump officials say the attack shows vetting failures, AfghanEvac stressed that Afghan allies undergo some of the strictest security checks.
 
“Afghan immigrants and wartime allies who resettle in the United States undergo some of the most extensive security vetting of any population entering the country,” said AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDiver. The group warned against using the attack “as a political ploy".
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

Hong Kong high-rise fire puts spotlight on bamboo scaffolding safety

Beijing urges France to back one-China policy during feud with Japan

Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

At least 94 dead in Hong Kong blaze as firefighters continue rescue efforts

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseUS immigration policyTrump immigrationUS immigration crackdownBS Web ReportsAfghanistan

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story