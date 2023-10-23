Home / World News / Sixth chartered flight under 'Op Ajay' brings back 143 people from Israel

Sixth chartered flight under 'Op Ajay' brings back 143 people from Israel

More than 1,200 people returned from Israel in the previous five chartered flights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sixth flight under Operation Ajay

Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
India on Sunday brought back 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel.

India lunched 'Operation Ajay' 11 days back to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home in view of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi.143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on 'X'.

The passengers were received at the airport by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

More than 1,200 people returned from Israel in the previous five chartered flights.

Israel-Palestine israel Indians evacuated

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

