'Sleazebags': Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files in Christmas post

As the US Department of Justice continues to release Jeffrey Epstein-related documents under the transparency act, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) unleashed a scathing attack on Democrats in a Christmas message over the files, claiming that he severed ties with the convicted sex offender long before it became "fashionable" to do so.

In his message posted on Truth Social, Trump, describing them as "Sleazebags", accused the Democrats and sections of the media of hypocrisy and alleged that several political figures who once associated with Epstein later "dropped him like a dog" when controversy surrounding him intensified, while blaming him.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," Trump wrote. Trump claimed that those now facing scrutiny are largely Democrats, asserting that when names emerge from what he described as an "ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt," there would be "a lot of explaining to do".

The US President also renewed his criticism of the media, singling out The New York Times, which he described as "failing", and accused it of spreading misinformation in the past, claiming that the media house was forced to apologise for inaccurate reporting and lost subscribers as a result. "When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife "Republican", Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam - and had nothing to do with "TRUMP". The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election "Reporting," even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage," Trump added.

Drawing parallels between past controversies and the current Epstein-related scrutiny, Trump alleged that innocent people would suffer reputational damage due to what he called "corrupt Democrat politics". The strongly worded post concluded with Trump wishing critics what he termed their "last Merry Christmas". "Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that's the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!" Trump's post read. Trump's post came amid the renewed scrutiny over Epstein's associates following the unsealing of court documents by the DOJ related to the late sex offender.

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, had connections to numerous high-profile figures across politics, business, and entertainment. Trump's name has repeatedly come up amid the whole controversy. However, he has denied any wrongdoing and distanced himself from Epstein before the scandal fully erupted. Meanwhile, the DOJ had released several documents related to the late sex offender, with a million additional documents "potentially related" to Epstein uncovered recently. The DOJ stated that these documents will be released in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, at least 16 files released in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents by the DOJ were removed from the website as of Sunday morning (local time), CNN reported, which also included a photograph of Trump.