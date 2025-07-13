Small plane crashes at London Southend Airport, no casualties reported

Emergency services raced Sunday to the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport.

No details on where the plane was heading or how many people were on board were immediately disclosed.

In a statement on social media, the airport confirmed a “serious incident” involving what it termed a general aviation aircraft.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke emanating from the crash site. The plane involved is said to be 12 metres (39 feet) long.

Witness John Johnson, who was at the airport with his family, said he saw a “big fireball” after the plane “crashed head first into the ground.” “It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head-first into the ground," he said. “There was a big fireball."

