Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / South Korea court issues warrant for President Yoon over martial law probe

South Korea court issues warrant for President Yoon over martial law probe

This is the first arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President
Yoon has failed to respond to investigators' summons for questioning three times since the Dec. 3 martial law declaration. | File Photo
Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec. 3, investigating authorities said. 
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant requested by investigators examining Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law. 
This is the first arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media. 
The current arrest warrant is viable until Jan. 6, and once it is exercised, Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center, Yonhap news agency said citing CIO. 
The court issued the warrant due to the likelihood that Yoon will not respond to summons without a justifiable reason, and there being a substantial reason to suspect Yoon of a crime, Yonhap said. The court declined to comment. 
Yoon has failed to respond to investigators' summons for questioning three times since the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

Also Read

South Korean court issues warrant to detain impeached President Yoon

Jeju Air plane crash prompts South Korean leaders to pause political fight

Jeju Air sees 68,000 cancellations after plane crash that claimed 179 lives

Global uprisings: Protests and movements which shook the world in 2024

S Korea struggles to determine cause of plane crash that killed 179 people

Yoon is facing criminal investigation on allegations that he was the leader of an insurrection. Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity. 
It was unclear when or how the arrest warrant for Yoon will be carried out. South Korea's presidential security service said in a statement on Tuesday that it will treat the arrest warrant according to due process. 
The court also approved a search warrant for Yoon's residence, the CIO said. Previously, police tried but failed to successfully raid the presidential office as part of the investigation, due to the presidential security service blocking access. 
The acting leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, said on Tuesday that attempting to detain a sitting president is inappropriate. 
Kim Yong-min, a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament and brought on Yoon's impeachment vote, said on Tuesday "the process of executing the warrant and investigation could be very difficult", calling for investigators to immediately execute the warrants.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 5 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels near its shores

French PM unveils recovery plan for devastated Mayotte after Cyclone Chido

Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations, documents: US Treasury

Trinidad and Tobago call for state of emergency in face of gang violence

Musk berated by German leaders for extending support to far-right party

Topics :South Koreamartial lawPeoples Democratic Party

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story