Nepal's social media ban protest brings to light 'Nepo babies' debate

Nineteen people were reportedly killed and over 300 were injured in Nepal after protestors flooded the capital city Kathmandu on Monday to protest against the social media ban imposed by the government.

Unrest has been brewing in Nepal for quite some time now. While the main trigger for these 'Gen Z protestors' was the social media ban, corruption, joblessness, and a 'nepo-kid' online trend highlighting the lavish lifestyle of politicians' children also added fuel to the fire.

What's happening

The Nepal government had issued a directive requiring all social media platforms-domestic and otherwise-to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MoCIT), The Kathmandu Post reported.

A seven-day deadline was ignored by social media platforms, including X, Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), YouTube, and the authorities in Nepal clamped down on those platforms. Over 26 platforms went dark for Nepali citizens on September 4, acting as the final straw for Gen-Z. On Monday, thousands of young people gathered outside Parliament in Kathmandu to protest against the order. Despite the ban, social media played a significant role in organising the protest that the country witnessed on Monday. VPNs and encrypted apps were used to organise the protest. Reddit users urged people to move from the online outrage to the real world.

The widespread chaos resulted in the loss of 19 lives and left over 300 injured, with authorities lifting the social media ban on Monday night, in an attempt to ease the situation. Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned on Monday amid the ongoing chaos. While the ban was lifted, the protestors remained adamant in seeking Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. Hours after the authorities revoked the restrictions order, the authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Nepal on Tuesday. What's with the 'nepo kids' debate A social media trend sparked the 'nepo kids' debate in Nepal as youth accused politicians' children of enjoying privileges funded by corruption. Protestors carrying placards seeking accountability from the 'nepo Kids' were also seen in Monday's protests, the report added.

'Nepo Kids' campaign soon gained traction on platforms like Reddit and TikTok and questioned the lavish lifestyle of children of political figures and influential people. The term 'Nepo Baby' or 'Nepo Kids' is derived from nepotism, implying the use of connections or family ties to gain opportunities rather than based on merit. The debate escalated further when the users accused political families of misusing taxpayers' money. The report, citing a Reddit post, said, "When you see politicians’ children, it feels like taxpayers’ money has funded their luxury cars, foreign education and lifestyle, while ordinary youths are forced to work hard abroad.”

Corruption in government The youth also expressed their frustration with the same set of 70-plus political leaders who have been governing the country and are now facing corruption allegations. In the lead-up to the Monday protests, many young people also posted about corruption in the country among those who ruled the country. Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index gives Nepal a score of 34/100, underscoring persistent governance worries raised by protestors and opposition parties alike. Joblessness and widespread labour migration The protestors also raised concerns over the rampant joblessness and the widespread labour migration. A protestor told The Kathmandu Post that the US and Australia are already pushing Nepalis out of their country, and their only hope was to feel safe in their country with a future.