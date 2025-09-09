Nepal social media ban: Protestors defy curfew, vandalise govt offices

The GenZ protests in Nepal over social media ban continued on Tuesday with protestors defying curfew orders and vandalising government buildings and residences. The intense rallies that caused the death of 19 citizens and injured over 400 people also led to the resignation of several government officials.

According to The Kathmandu Post, at least 19 protesters were killed in the capital Kathmandu and two in Itahari after the police used excessive force, including water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets during the protest on Monday.

Protestors vandalise govt buildings, residences

Following the violent clashes between the police and the protestors on Monday, the authorities imposed multiple curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur districts. However, people continued to gather in large numbers even after the ban was lifted late last night.

Many demonstrators attacked the homes of political leaders and the offices of major parties with stones and arson. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's private residence was set on fire, while former Nepal PM Prachanda's house was attacked by an angry mob. The protestors also set fire to the ruling Nepali Congress party's central office in Sanepa. Oli calls an all-party meeting Amid growing calls for taking responsibility for the chaos, Oli called an all-party meeting at 6 pm at an undisclosed venue. According to the report, the PM said that no form of violence serves the nation's interest, and we must pursue a peaceful and dialogue-based solution.

Government officials resign Several ministers, including the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari, and Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav, resigned from their posts following the escalation. Meanwhile, Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa called on Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths of 19 protesters and to resign from his post. There are several speculations that Oli is set to step down and is looking to flee the country. MEA issues advisory Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said.

The ministry also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of rising unrest. "Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said. Social media ban imposed on Sep 4 Thousands of youth flocked to the streets of Nepal, protesting against the social media ban that came into effect on September 4. Last week, the Nepalese government banned social media firms that were not registered in the country, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube.