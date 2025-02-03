Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Standard Chartered chief Winters to visit India amid rising wealth focus

The trip comes as StanChart is scheduled to start its global wealth campaign in India, and Winters is scheduled to meet key clients, a spokesman said in response to emailed questions on Monday

Feb 03 2025
By Saikat Das
  Bill Winters, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc, will visit India this week as the London-based lender seeks to bolster its presence in the South Asian country. 
The trip comes as StanChart is scheduled to start its global wealth campaign in India, and Winters is scheduled to meet key clients, a spokesman said in response to emailed questions on Monday.
 
Winters will be visiting Mumbai and New Delhi where he will engage with business heads to sharpen the lender’s wealth management and cross-border strategies in India, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
 
Standard Chartered Bank was the biggest arranger for Indian issuers selling dollar bonds last year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. 
 
Feb 03 2025

