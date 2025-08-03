Home / World News / Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

Strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

The massive 8.8 magnitude quake on Wednesday is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted Kuril Islands on Sunday. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted Kuril Islands on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 64km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.7, On: 03/08/2025 11:07:59 IST, Lat: 50.76 N, Long: 157.71 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Kuril Islands."

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off East Coast of Kamchatka at a shallow depth of 20km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 02/08/2025 19:44:05 IST, Lat: 51.61 N, Long: 159.42 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The massive 8.8 magnitude quake on Wednesday is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded. There were no casualties in Russia, the Kremlin said.

Around 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have occurred near Russia in the more than 16 hours since the massive 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast, according to data from the US Geological Survey, CNN reported.

Of those, three have been magnitude 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred about 45 minutes after the main shock.

Strong aftershocks continue to rock the region, with a 6.4 magnitude aftershock striking around 200 miles southwest of yesterday's main quake's epicentre just before 11 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Aftershocks are generally strongest and most numerous in the hours to days after the main earthquake, decreasing in number and intensity as time goes on.

Meanwhile, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted after a massive earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast put the region on high alert. Tsunami warnings for the US coastline and Japan were downgraded to advisories earlier, as per CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

earthquakesEarthquake WarningRussia

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

