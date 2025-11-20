Home / World News / Sudan has become violent place, single biggest humanitarian crisis: Trump

Sudan has become violent place, single biggest humanitarian crisis: Trump

Trump said that Sudan, considered a "great civilisation", can be fixed with the "cooperation and coordination" of countries

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that "tremendous atrocities" are taking place in Sudan, which was once considered a "Great Civilisation" and has become the "single biggest humanitarian crisis" on earth.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Tremendous atrocities are taking place in Sudan. It has become the most violent place on Earth and, likewise, the single biggest Humanitarian Crisis. Food, doctors, and everything else are desperately needed. Arab Leaders from all over the World, in particular the highly respected Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who has just left the United States, have asked me to use the power and influence of the Presidency to bring an immediate halt to what is taking place in Sudan".

Trump said that Sudan, considered a "great civilisation", can be fixed with the "cooperation and coordination" of countries and noted that they will work with their partner countries to put an "end" to these atrocities.

"It is considered a Great Civilization and Culture, unfortunately gone bad, but one that can be fixed with the cooperation and coordination of Countries, including those in the Region of tremendous Wealth, who want this to happen. We will work with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners to get these atrocities to end, while at the same time stabilizing Sudan. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS THE WORLD!"

Earlier, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan said it agreed to a proposal by the US for a ceasefire in Sudan after more than two years of fighting with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Al Jazeera reported.

The paramilitary group said in a statement that it would accept a "humanitarian ceasefire" proposed by the US-led "quad" mediator group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, "to address the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the protection of civilians".

Earlier, the US senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, said efforts were under way to reach a truce and that the warring sides had "agreed in principle," as per Al Jazeera.

The World Health Organization had reported the "tragic killing of more than 460 patients and medical staff" at a former children's hospital during the city's takeover.

Both the warring sides have been accused of war crimes. In a September report, the UN Human Rights Council accused both sides of extrajudicial killing, large-scale attacks against civilians and torture. It also reported an "overwhelming volume" of evidence on sexual violence primarily perpetrated by RSF and SAF members, as per Al Jazeera.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

