Explained: Musk argues with European astronaut over Sunita Williams' return

An online spat between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Andreas Mogensen, an astronaut of the European Space Agency, has drawn attention over the prolonged stay of Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at the International Space Station (ISS).

The disagreement was triggered after Musk criticised the Biden administration, alleging political motives behind the astronauts’ delayed return — an assertion vehemently denied by Mogensen.

Background: Why are the astronauts still on ISS?

Williams and Wilmore were initially sent to the ISS aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in June 2024 on an eight-day mission. However, due to technical malfunctions — including thruster issues and helium leaks — Nasa decided it was too risky for the astronauts to return on Starliner, opting instead for an alternative return plan.

As a result, the two astronauts were assigned to return on SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon capsule, which had been docked at the ISS since September 2024. Their return was originally planned for February 2025 but has been repeatedly pushed back, with the latest schedule now targeting a March 19 return. Nasa attributed these delays to logistical planning, vehicle processing, and ensuring a smooth transition with the incoming Crew-10 mission.

Musk and Trump accuse Biden administration

Despite Nasa’s official explanations, Musk has suggested that the delays were "politically motivated". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Musk claimed the astronauts had been left in space for political reasons. US President Donald Trump was the other interviewee.

“They were left in space,” Trump added, followed by a chuckle, before simply saying, “Biden.” Musk later posted about the issue on his social media platform, X, which drew a sharp rebuttal from Mogensen, who commanded the ISS during Expedition 70.

Mogensen and Musk’s online clash

Mogensen directly called out Musk’s claims, responding: “What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media.”

Musk, known for his direct and often confrontational social media responses, fired back with an insult: “You are fully retarded," he wrote. “SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot.”

Musk further insisted that SpaceX had the capability to bring the astronauts back earlier, alleging that the administration deliberately delayed their return past the upcoming inauguration date.

Mogensen, however, countered Musk’s assertions by reiterating that Williams and Wilmore’s return was proceeding as per Nasa’s established plans. “You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September,” he added.

Nasa's stand and rescue efforts

Nasa has repeatedly dismissed allegations of political interference, maintaining that astronaut safety remains the top priority. The space agency explained that the delay was primarily to allow SpaceX sufficient time to process the new Dragon capsule and ensure the returning Crew-9 astronauts could conduct a proper handover with Crew-10 before departing.

Nasa confirmed that the Crew-10 mission — set to launch on March 12 — would carry a four-person team comprising Nasa astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Once they arrive, Williams and Wilmore will go through a week-long transition before boarding the Dragon capsule to return to Earth on March 19.

Nasa added, “After Crew-10 arrives to the space station, Crew-9 will help the newly arrived crew familiarize with ongoing science and station maintenance work, which supports a safer transition of operations aboard the orbital complex.”

It further said, “Following the handover, NASA and SpaceX will prepare to return to Earth NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard Crew-9 pending weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida.”

Trump and Musk’s continued criticism

Former President Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of abandoning the astronauts. Last month, he posted on Truth Social: “I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to ‘go get’ the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on the Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”

Musk, too, continued to express frustration, calling the delays “ridiculous” and claiming, “At the president’s request, or instruction, we are accelerating the return of the astronauts. We have brought astronauts back from the space station many times before, and always with success.”

Williams and Wilmore’s response to the controversy

Despite the political storm surrounding their extended mission, Williams and Wilmore have denied any claims of feeling abandoned. In an interview with CNN, Wilmore clarified: “We don’t feel abandoned, we don’t feel stuck, we don’t feel stranded. It’s a little bit longer stay than we had expected.”

Williams, who has taken on the role of ISS commander during this extended stay, has focused on maintaining operations and ensuring the station runs smoothly. She and Wilmore have continued their scientific experiments and maintenance tasks as part of the crew.

While the situation has sparked political debate, Nasa and space agencies continue to prioritise the safety of their astronauts. The delay in the return of Williams and Wilmore is a complex issue, intertwined with technical challenges, mission logistics and political narratives.

Although Musk and Trump have pushed the notion of a politically motivated delay, Nasa’s official stance remains that safety and operational factors dictated the schedule. With Crew-10’s arrival in March, the long-awaited return of Williams and Wilmore is finally within sight, putting an end to months of speculation and political controversy.