Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of two sorties by Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

In a post on X, MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of three sorties by Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated in a post on X. The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).