Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

The Taiwanese MND stated that two of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

China Taiwan
China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective | File image
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Monday, detecting seven People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

The Taiwanese MND stated that two of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X Taiwan's MND stated, " 7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected 9 Chinese aircraft and five vessels around it.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 9 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary aircraft

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

