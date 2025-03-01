Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese univs over national security concerns

Taiwan imposes sanctions on 7 Chinese univs over national security concerns

Taiwan does not acknowledge academic qualifications issued by the PLA-operated National University of Defense Technology, Naval Medical University, and Air Force University

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
Taiwanese universities and research institutions have been prohibited from participating in any academic activities or exchanges with these seven Chinese universities (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan has imposed sanctions on seven universities linked to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology due to concerns over national security, according to Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao, Taipei Times reported.

He said that Taiwanese universities and research institutions have been prohibited from participating in any academic activities or exchanges with these seven Chinese universities to protect technology vital to national security interests, Taipei Times reported. Since 2020, students and researchers from the US have been restricted from studying or working at these universities.

Dubbed the "seven sons of [China's] national defense," Chinese Ministry of National Defence had founded the universities before they were transferred to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cheng said.

The seven universities include Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Harbin Engineering University, as noted by Taipei Times.

According to Cheng, these universities are significantly engaged in the development of Chinese military equipment, aviation, telecommunications, chemicals, and material sciences, thus serving the goals of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its "united front" initiatives.

Taiwan does not acknowledge academic qualifications issued by the PLA-operated National University of Defense Technology, Naval Medical University, and Air Force University, even though they are part of Beijing's Project 985 and Project 211, which are intended to enhance academic quality, as cited by the Taipei Times report.

"Sometimes individuals make erroneous decisions due to a lack of information; the Ministry of Education combats this by providing information online and through career counseling in high schools," Taipei Times quoted Cheng as saying.

Also Read

Taiwan condemns China for conducting shooting drills near its coast

Taiwan seeks to give away chip industry to US as 'souvenir', says China

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 14 vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 vessels operating near its shores

Trump's reversal of policy on Ukraine raises questions about Taiwan support

He said that Taiwan's Education Ministry is committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure that both students and parents are well-informed before making decisions about their educational paths.

In order to stop the technology theft, the US Department of Justice and US Department of Commerce had sanctioned 18 universities, including the "seven sons," in 2018 and 2020. The FBI has consistently maintained that Beijing orchestrates efforts for academics and scientists to study and teach in the US to gain access to sensitive technologies or information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zelenskyy should apologise after Oval Office spat: US Secretary of State

Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone's Grammy jumpsuit for wife's birthday

Sri Lanka gets fourth tranche of $334 million bailout package from IMF

Trump's thrashing of Zelenskyy highlights Western allies' limited influence

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's blowup with Trump leaves allies facing disaster

Topics :TaiwanChinaUniversities

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story