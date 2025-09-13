Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

"31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Friday, MND recorded 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday. It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.