Home / World News / Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

"31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Friday, MND recorded 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday. It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 193 passengers killed in 2 boat accidents in northwestern Congo

UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

US backs Philippines, rejects China's nature reserve plan in disputed sea

Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese air forceChinese navy

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story