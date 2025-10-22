Home / World News / Taliban govt urges US to reopen embassy, focus on economic, political ties

Taliban govt urges US to reopen embassy, focus on economic, political ties

Despite repeated criticism from the US President regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the official stance of the US on the country's current leadership remains unclear

Taliban
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan highlighted its aim to maintain good relations with all countries, including the US.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan highlighted its aim to maintain good relations with all countries, including the US, Tolo News reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking to Tolo News, said that the Emirate views its ties with the US as primarily economic and political.

Mujahid stated, "We support good relations with all countries, including the US, and our relations should rely on two channels: diplomatic and trade. In this regard, we have always reached out and encouraged the US to engage with us in these areas."

He also addressed recent remarks by the US President concerning Bagram Airbase, suggesting that Donald Trump should prioritise reopening the US Embassy in Kabul.

"They sometimes talk about Bagram or other matters. We told them: instead of Bagram, activate your embassy in Kabul. By reopening this diplomatic channel, Afghanistan and the US can have proper and legitimate relations. We support good ties, let's see what they say," Mujahid added, Tolo News reported.

The Islamic Emirate's focus on economic and political channels comes as the Deputy National Security Advisor to the US President previously acknowledged some cooperation by Afghanistan's current leadership in counterterrorism efforts.

Mohammad Amin Karim, an international relations expert, told Tolo News, "In the United States, there is ongoing contention between those who support and those who oppose engagement with the current system in Afghanistan, which has yet to reach a conclusion. We may see the announcement of a long-term US policy on Afghanistan in the coming weeks or months."

Despite repeated criticism from the US President regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the official stance of the US on the country's current leadership remains unclear.

Meanwhile, In a significant step, India on Tuesday restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy with immediate effect. Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.The decision to upgrade Technical Mission of India in Kabul to Embassy was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Afghan Foreign Minister visited India from October 9 to 16. The MEA release said that the Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's memoir alleges rape by a former PM

At least 6 dead in massive Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters Canada, says PM Mark Carney

Trump wants to top Lincoln, George Washington as 'best US president ever'

Topics :TalibanUS governmentTrump administration

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story