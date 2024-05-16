Home / World News / Tesla must face claims it misled buyers about autopilot and self-driving

Tesla must face claims it misled buyers about autopilot and self-driving

Musk declared in April that Tesla is going balls to the wall for autonomy while committing the car maker to a next-generation, self-driving vehicle concept called the robotaxi

tesla
Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rachel Graf
 
Tesla Inc. must face a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that it misled consumers about its cars’ self-driving capabilities, a fresh setback for the electric-car maker just as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has staked the company’s future on autonomy.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tesla has been accused of overstating in 2016 that all its upcoming cars would have the “hardware needed for full self-driving capability” and would be able to drive themselves from Los Angeles to New York City by the end of 2017. 


“If Tesla meant to convey that its hardware was sufficient to reach high or full automation,” the complaint “plainly alleges sufficient falsity,” US District Judge Rita Lin wrote in an order Wednesday. 

Musk declared in April that Tesla is “going balls to the wall for autonomy” while committing the car maker to a next-generation, self-driving vehicle concept called the robotaxi. The billionaire entrepreneur has talked a big game about autonomy for over a decade, and has persuaded customers to pay thousands of dollars for its Full Self-Driving, or FSD, feature. The name is a misnomer — FSD requires constant supervision and doesn’t render vehicles autonomous — but Musk has repeatedly predicted it’s on the verge of measuring up to the branding.

Meanwhile, the company faces federal probes into whether defects in its Autopilot driver-assistance feature have contributed to fatal crashes, as well as regulatory investigations and lawsuits over claims that it has over-hyped its progress. Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into whether the EV maker’s recall of more than 2 million cars months earlier adequately addressed Autopilot safety risks.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

California resident Thomas LoSavio, who filed the complaint, says he bought a new Tesla in 2017 and paid an extra $8,000 for FSD. He alleged that statements by Tesla and Musk led him to believe that his car would have self-driving technology within a “reasonably short period.” But by 2022, Tesla hadn’t produced “anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car,” according to his complaint.

LoSavio brought the complaint on behalf of anyone who bought or leased a new Tesla vehicle with Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot or FSD since 2016. 

Without ruling on the merits of his claims, the judge said LoSavio sufficiently alleged certain 2016 statements were misleading, such as all “Tesla vehicles produced in our factory now have full self-driving hardware,” and that the cars would be able to drive themselves cross country “by the end of next year without the need for a single touch.”

While Lin allowed some negligence and fraud claims to proceed, she dismissed other claims. Her ruling lets pretrial fact-finding move forward. A decision on whether the case qualifies for class-action status will come later.
The case is In re Tesla Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Litigation, 22-cv-05240, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

Boeing has a month to stop possible prosecution over 737 Max crashes

Rare blood clots from J&J and AstraZeneca Covid shots linked to genetics

Paramount holds talks with Amazon to expand partnership in media businesses

Biden's efforts to reshape global supply chains gather pace in Asia

Ex-PM Lee lauds SICCI for aiding Singapore firms in Indian market outreach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TeslaTesla autopilotself driving cars

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story