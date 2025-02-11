Testimony in trial of man accused of trying to kill Rushdie enters 2nd day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Matar has been in custody since he was subdued by spectators after the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault

Salman Rushdie
The trial is projected to last up to two weeks. Jurors are expected to be shown video and photos from the day of the attack | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Testimony is set to continue Tuesday in the trial of the man charged with stabbing famed author Salman Rushdie in a frenzied knife attack on a western New York stage.

Jurors in the trial of Hadi Matar, 27, on Monday heard from staffers at the arts institution where Rushdie was set to give a speech in August 2022, when authorities say the Fairview, New Jersey man attacked the author on stage and stabbed him more than a dozen times.

Rushdie himself is expected to testify during the trial.

Matar has been in custody since he was subdued by spectators after the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

The 77-year-old author was blinded in one eye in the attack and spent months recovering, a process he detailed in a memoir released last year. A speaker who was to appear with Rushdie also was wounded.

The trial is projected to last up to two weeks. Jurors are expected to be shown video and photos from the day of the attack.

They are unlikely, however, to hear about a fatwa issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie's death, according to District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

Rushdie, the author of Midnight's Children and Victory City, spent years in hiding after Khomeini announced the fatwa in 1989 following publication of the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous  Schmidt has said discussing Matar's motive will be unnecessary in the state trial, given the attack was seen by the live audience that was present to hear Rushdie speak.

This is not a case of mistaken identity, Schmidt said during his opening statements on Monday. Mr. Matar is the person who attacked Mr. Rushdie without provocation.

A public defender representing Matar, however, told jurors that the case is not as straightforward as prosecutors made it out to be.

The elements of the crime are more than 'something really bad happened' they're more defined, Lynn Schaffer said.

Something bad did happen, something very bad did happen, but the district attorney has to prove much more than that.

In a separate indictment, federal authorities allege that Matar was driven to act by a terrorist organization's 2006 endorsement of the fatwa. A later trial on federal terrorism charges will be scheduled in US District Court in Buffalo.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

