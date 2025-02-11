US Congressmen slam Biden admin for 'misguided crusade' against Adani Group

Six US Congressmen have urged newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) previous indictment of officials from the Adani Group . The conglomerate had dismissed the allegations in November last year, describing the Biden administration’s move as unfounded.

In a strongly worded letter, Republican lawmakers -- Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin -- criticised the DOJ’s actions, calling them a “misguided crusade” that risked damaging US-India relations. They argued that the case was among the "ill-advised decisions" taken under the previous administration.

Adani's indictment: Questions over US jurisdiction

The Congressmen questioned why the DOJ proceeded with the indictment despite the allegations being centred in India, involving Indian officials. "The case is based on claims that members of this company in India engaged in bribery of Indian officials, also located in India. Rather than deferring to the relevant Indian authorities, the Biden DOJ pressed ahead with charges against the company’s executives, despite no direct harm to US interests," they wrote.

They contended that unless external influences were at play, there was "no compelling reason" to pursue legal action in a way that could strain relations with a key ally like India.

"This misguided campaign risked harming our relationship with a crucial geopolitical partner just before President Trump's return to the Oval Office," they added.

The lawmakers also linked the matter to Donald Trump's broader economic agenda, arguing that strengthening ties with Indian partners was vital for US economic growth. They warned that pursuing legal action against businesses that have invested billions and created thousands of jobs in the US could discourage future investment.

Adani's indictment: Concerns over political influence

Highlighting the strategic nature of US-India relations, they wrote that both nations share mutual respect, a sentiment echoed by President Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Trump has long recognised the value of a strong economic and military partnership between the US and India," the letter stated.

The Congressmen further suggested that politically motivated decisions, allegedly influenced by left-wing donors, could jeopardise years of diplomatic progress. They warned that any deterioration in US-India relations would ultimately benefit China’s global ambitions through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Given the potential consequences of this “selective pursuit” by the DOJ, they called for a reassessment of the case. "We urge you to investigate the Biden DOJ’s handling of this matter and request access to all relevant records to uncover the full truth," they concluded.

Adani's indictment: Case background

Billionaire Gautam Adani was charged by US prosecutors in connection with an alleged $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials, sending ripples across his vast business empire, which spans ports, energy, and commodities.

The indictment named Adani and seven others in relation to suspected bribery linked to power supply agreements for energy projects in India. US authorities, under the Biden administration, labelled the case “The Corrupt Solar Project”, asserting that illicit payments came to their attention when Adani’s firms sought investments from US-based financiers from 2021 onwards.

The Adani Group, which operates significant infrastructure projects worldwide, has firmly denied the allegations, branding them baseless. The group has vowed to pursue "all possible legal remedies".