Why Kanye West's social posts led to his X account deletion by Elon Musk

Rapper and designer Kanye West’s recent behaviour on social media has once again drawn public scrutiny. The 47-year-old rapper, also known as Ye, made headlines after his appearance on the Grammys red carpet , where he asked his wife, Bianca Censori, to remove her black coat to reveal a transparent dress for photographers.

This unexpected request quickly garnered attention, with many discussing Bianca’s bold choice of attire. West even boasted that his wife’s Google search volume had surpassed that of the Grammy Awards, highlighting her strong impact.

In a recent podcast interview, Kanye West dismissed previous reports of his bipolar disorder, instead asserting that he is on the autism spectrum. The statement has drawn widespread skepticism, adding to growing concerns over his online activity, which has increasingly raised questions about his mental well-being.

West’s X account became a platform for his unrestrained thoughts, sparking widespread backlash. He posted several controversial statements, including antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist remarks.

The rapper made statements declaring himself a Nazi, insulted Jews, called for Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ release from prison, and even listed Nazi-themed clothing for sale on his official website. He also criticised overweight women and posted explicit content on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Public figures like David Schwimmer and Piers Morgan called for his account to be suspended.

“Elon stopped following me, so I don’t know how much longer I’ll be on Twitter / X. If I’m deleted, go to,” West posted, linking to his official merchandise page.

He also shared, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

After a rant about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, West’s account was eventually deleted. Before his account deactivation, West expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for the platform that allowed him to ‘vent’.

Musk later confirmed that West’s account had been labelled ‘NSFW’ (not safe for work), and the public would no longer be able to view it due to the nature of his posts.