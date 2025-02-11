Google renames 'Gulf of Mexico' as 'Gulf of America' after Trump's order

Tech giant Google officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ on Google Maps for American users after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name . However, for Mexican users, it will remain the Gulf of Mexico, and for the rest of the world, both names will be displayed on Google Maps.

In its blog, published on Monday, February 10, 2025, Google said, “In the US, the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has officially updated ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’. As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update. People using Google Maps in the US will see ‘Gulf of America’, and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico’. Everyone else will see both names.”

Trump’s executive order for name change

In his executive order (Executive Order 14172) titled ‘Restoring Names That Honour American Greatness”, Trump directs the US Secretary of the Interior to formalise the name change within the duration of 30 days. Trump also declared February 9 as the ‘Gulf of America Day’.

According to the White House statement, the executive order defines the newly named Gulf as including the “US Continental Shelf area bounded to the northeast, north, and northwest by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary with Mexico and Cuba”.

Why Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico

In an official proclamation explaining his decision, Trump stated: “I have taken this action, as outlined in the order, because the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been a vital resource for our once-thriving nation and remains an enduring part of America.”

While flying aboard Air Force One from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Trump emphasised the significance of the renaming as the aircraft passed over the Gulf. “As my administration restores American pride in our nation’s history and achievements, it is only fitting that we recognise this historic moment and the renaming of the Gulf of America,” he said, according to Fox5 DC.

[With inputs from agencies]