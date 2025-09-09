Home / World News / Thailand's ex-PM Shinawatra to serve 1 year in prison for past convictions

Thailand's ex-PM Shinawatra to serve 1 year in prison for past convictions

The court was investigating whether officials had mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023 to begin serving the sentences

Thaksin Shinawatra
Following his return to Thailand after more than a decade of living in self-exile, Thaksin was sent to a suite at Bangkok's Police General Hospital, reportedly for medical reasons | Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Thailand's Supreme Court said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions.

The court was investigating whether officials had mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023 to begin serving the sentences.

Following his return to Thailand after more than a decade of living in self-exile, Thaksin was sent to a suite at Bangkok's Police General Hospital, reportedly for medical reasons, after spending less than a day in prison.

His eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was released on parole after six months in the hospital.

The circumstances raised questions about whether he received special treatment and many were suspicious whether he was genuinely ill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ThailandThailand kingdomprison

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

