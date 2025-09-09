Democrats release Trump's allegedly signed letter to sex offender Epstein

US President Donald Trump has once again been drawn back into the Jeffrey Epstein case. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive letter, allegedly written and signed by Trump to sex offender Epstein.

However, the White House has denied that Trump wrote the letter or created a drawing of a woman inside which the lewd note was written. It called the report "false, malicious, and defamatory".

The letter was reportedly part of the 2003 album compiled for Epstein's birthday.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are examining how criminal cases involving the financier were handled. As part of their inquiry, they obtained a copy of the birthday album from Epstein’s estate.

Sharing the post on its X account, the Committee wrote, " We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!" ALSO READ: 'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance Continuing its attack on Trump, the Committee, in another post, highlighted the ties between the two. "NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a 'fully depreciated' woman to Donald Trump for $22,500." White House denies Trump's alleged ties with Epstein The White House continued with its denial of the authenticity of the letter. On Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's very clear President Donald Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it", adding that Trump's legal team would continue to pursue litigation aggressively.

Trump has previously filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after its report on the alleged letter. After the letter was released, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich posted pictures on X of Trump's signature and tagged The Wall Street Journal's parent corporation, News Corp, and wrote, "Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook; it's not his signature. DEFAMATION!" The Jeffrey Epstein case and Trump's role Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was charged with sexual offences in 2006 after the parents of a 14-year-old girl told police that he had molested their daughter at his Florida home. A New York Times report revealed that Epstein paid teenage girls to perform sexual acts and used his one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to recruit and manage his stable of victims.

Epstein was indicted in the same year, and in 2008, he pleaded guilty to two felony charges. He was later arrested in 2019 after being accused of trafficking some young girls and engaging in sexual acts with them. He killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting a trial. Reports suggested that Trump and Epstein were friends for years, who saw each other at high-society parties in Florida and New York. According to an Associated Press report, Trump's ties to Epstein have been well-documented. However, the US President kicked Epstein out of his private club in Florida after the latter betrayed him more than once.