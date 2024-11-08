Thailand to pursue new policies to boost, protect digital economy

Thailand is pursuing new digital policies to handle emerging security threats including the impacts of US-China rivalry on the economy and technology, its prime minister said on Friday.

"We will accelerate policies so that the digital economy makes up 30 per cent of GDP by 2030," Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in an address at the country's National Defence College, adding this would also enhance cyber security.

The government is supporting the use of artificial intelligence to strengthen the agriculture sector and increase exports to China, she added.

Thailand stands to benefit from a potential trade war through re-location of investments from China and more exports to the United States, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has said previously.