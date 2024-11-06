Donald Trump is set to become the next president of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections 2024. According to different media reports, Trump is leading in 266 seats while Harris is leading in just 219 seats.

The former president Trump has even delivered his victory speech and said, "I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars."

With the defeat of Kamala Harris, the prediction from the popular animated series The Simpsons has gone terribly wrong in the US elections 2024 . Well known for its uncanny predictions, one of The Simpsons episodes had predicted Harris to be the next US President.

The Simpsons prediction goes wrong

The Simpson's episode, "Bart to the Future" that went on air in 2000 predicted Lisa Simpson's as president after Trump's return. The episode, “Bart to the Future,” was released in 2000. In an Oval Office scene, Lisa comments, “As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

The video went viral when Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States connecting his presidency and the “budget crunch” in the episode. Simpson implied that the crisis would follow Trump's tenure leading swift shift in power. In reality, there wasn't any immediate succession by a female president when Biden succeeded Trump in 2020.

However, the episode sparked speculations when Harris was elected as the first female vice president of the US. This comes after Lisa’s purple suit and pearls that resemble Harris style, creating excitement about a potential prediction.

The Simpsons' predictions of the Trump-to-female-president transition failed to become reality first in 2020 and then in 2024 showing limitations in predicting final details of political events.

Biden endorse Harris for president

When President Biden decided to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, it looked like the prediction was likely to become reality soon. While making the announcement, Biden said, “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Harris accepted the commitment to uniting the Democratic Party states, “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”