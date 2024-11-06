Business Standard
US elections 2024: What is presidential candidate Donald Trump's net worth?

In the US elections, the vote counting is in its final stages. Apart from ex-Prez Donald Trump's lead; the highlights of Donald Trump net worth is estimated to be approx $7.7 bn as of Oct 2024

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(Photo: PTI)

America faces a key moment regarding its destiny as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris fight each other in the final stages of the presidential election battle. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nevada were among the seven crucial battleground states where polls closed, but it was too early to declare the outcome. 
According to latest updates, billionaire and former president Trump is on the verge of a landslide victory in the crucial elections. However, apart from the US Election 2024 results, one thing that is highlighted is the former Republican president's net worth. 
Forbes estimates that as of November 2024, Donald Trump boasts of a net worth of $6.6 billion. Bloomberg estimates his entire net worth to be $7.07 billion, which is a little more. So let's find some more significant factors about his net worth that are worth knowing about. 
 

US elections 2024: Donald Trump net worth 

The main sources of Trump's wealth are his real estate holdings, which include hotels and golf courses, as well as revenue from media projects and licensing agreements. Forbes estimates that he has a $ 6.6 billion worth profile. Due to a number of legal issues and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on his real estate assets, this number shows a decrease in the prior years.
According to Bloomberg, Trump's wealth has been fluctuating recently, partly due to the performance of his share in Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the social media platform Truth Social. The company estimates Trump's value at $7.07 billion.
Trump's net worth, according to another report, is about $8 billion, indicating a rebound from previous drops but still influenced by financial and legal issues.

What are Trump's primary sources of income?

Although there are many different sources of Donald Trump's money, real estate remains the major of his financial empire. The primary sources of his fortune are as follows:
Real Estate Holdings-Trump Organization: The Trump Organization, which oversees a portfolio that consists of homes, hotels, and golf courses, is responsible for constructing Trump's original wealth. Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida are two notable residences.
Commercial Real Estate: He also has a $500 million stake in a Manhattan office called 1290 Avenue of the Americas, as well as the approximately $300 million Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort.
Truth Social- Trump's ownership interest in Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the social media network Truth Social, is largely responsible for his recent fortune explosion.

Other sources of Trump's net worth (Digital Assets)

NFTs and cryptocurrency- Trump has reportedly invested over $1 million in cryptocurrency holdings and made millions from the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). His use of digital assets is indicative of a contemporary diversification approach.
Book Royalties and Media Ventures- Trump's books continue to bring in royalties, especially The Art of the Deal. His numerous media appearances and endeavours, including his reality TV program The Apprentice and other publications like Letters to Trump, also bring in money for him.
Political Fundraising- Trump's companies benefited from political fundraising initiatives throughout his presidency and later campaigns. These initiatives included compensation for services provided by Trump Organization-owned properties.
Branding and Licencing- Trump has made a sizable sum of money by obtaining licences for his name on a variety of commodities, from apparel to household items. This includes royalties from brand-related items, such as steaks and neckties, which have historically been part of his business.
 

