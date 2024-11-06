The Republican candidate, Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic opponent and Vice President Kamala Harris in the US elections 2024. The former president won in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, according to projections by the US media.

In Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan, the other three swing states, he was also in the lead. Trump is on track to become the oldest presidential candidate ever elected and the first to win non-consecutive terms in over a century.

Donald Trump told his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, that "we have created history" and "America has given us an unprecedented mandate." Meanwhile, here are some of his top 10 quotes from the speeches that have highlighted his political career.

Top 10 quotes from the Republican candidate and US ex-prez, Donald Trump

• “God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. We will fulfil that mission together.”

• “I want to thank millions of Americans for showing up in record numbers and delivering a victory. We will pay you back and do our best job. We will turn it around, in every way. This will be remembered as the day the American people regained control of the country.”

• “We’re going to seal up our borders, we want people to come in, but they have to come in legally.”

• “This is going to be the golden age of America, which will allow us to make America great again!”

• “Asian Americans, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans … everybody came out in our support. It was a historic re-alignment. The Republican Party is the party of common sense!”

• “It is time to put the division of the past four years behind us. Success will bring us together.”

• “We had no wars in four years [during his earlier term], although we defeated ISIS.”

• “I want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, the first lady. She also has the No.1 best selling book in the country.”

• “We have to put America first for a period of time at least. We have to make America great honour. I won’t let you down. Our future will be safer and stronger than ever before.”

• “We have a new star, Elon [Musk]. A star is born. He is a special guy, he is a genius … We have to protect our geniuses. I love Elon!”