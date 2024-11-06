Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US elections: World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his victory

US elections: World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his victory

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking for

Donald Trump, Trump
Meanwhile, Hungary Prime Minister Orban Viktor said that Trump's comeback was the biggest in US political history. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic election victory in the recently held United States Presidential elections. He recalled their meeting in September earlier where they both discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the Ukraine President wrote in a post on X.  US Election Result 2024 

Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine was interested in "developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation" that would benefit both the US and Ukraine.

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," he further said.

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Trump on his projected victory as the President of the United States of America (USA). "Congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration," he wrote on post on X.

While congratulating Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European Union (EU) and the US are more than just allies. "We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she wrote on X.

More From This Section

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump poised to win presidency after wins in swing states

Novo Nordisk posts Q3 sales of obesity drug Wegovy above expected forecast

India's Oct palm oil imports hit 3-month high as festive demand rises

BMW profit falls, misses expectations due to weak China sales, brake issues

Toyota posts first quarterly profit drop in two years on US, China woes

Meanwhile, Hungary Prime Minister Orban Viktor said that Trump's comeback was the biggest in US political history.

"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrumpon his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" he wrote on X.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arizona voters guarantee right to abortion in state constitution

Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Trump's 'impressive' presidential election win

Iran's currency falls to all-time low as Donald Trump claims US presidency

Trump thanks supporters, says the moment will help America heal

US election 2024: PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on historic victory

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS presidential electionDonald TrumpUS Electionworld leaders

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story