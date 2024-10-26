Threats will be met with 'heavy price': IDF spokesperson upon striking Iran

Israel Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday said that Israel had achieved its objectives after its miltary carried out "precise strikes" on military sites in Iran stating that those who threaten Israel will pay a heavy price.

Iranian state media citing Iran's air defence force, meanwhile said the attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation. Iran's air defense force has confirmed Israeli attacks targeting positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, saying the aggression was successfully thwarted, Press TV reported.

Tasnim news outlet citing infromed sources reported that Iran is ready to respond to Israeli aggression, "as previously stated." addign that "Iran reserves its right to respond to any form of aggression, and there is no doubt that Israel will receive a proportional reaction to any action taken."

In a brief video statement release on Saturday, an IDF spokesperson stated, "I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran's attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran, thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel. The IDF has fulfilled its mission."

Further, Hagari cautioned that if Iran initiates another round of escalation, Israel will respond accordingly. "If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond."

"Our message is clear: all those who threaten the state of Israel and seek to drag the region into wider escalation will pay a heavy price," he added.

Hagari reaffirmed Israel's military capabilities and determination. "Today, we demonstrated that we have both the capability and resolve to act decisively, and we are prepared on offence and defence to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel."

More From This Section

Earlier, Israel Foreign Ministry also release a statement on X, confirming the attacks and wrote, "Our planes have safely returned home. The strike was conducted in response to the attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and its citizens in recent months. The retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled."

The targets included missile manufacturing facilities used to produce missiles fired at Israel over the last year, posing a direct and immediate threat to Israeli citizens.

Additionally, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and other Iranian aerial capabilities intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.

The Ministry noted that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles directly toward Israel during two attacks in April and October and funds and directs terrorist activity through its proxies throughout the Middle East.

"Iran acts to undermine regional stability and security, and the global economy," the Ministry said. "The IDF has a range of offensive operational capabilities, some of which were deployed today during the strikes on strategic assets deep within Iranian territory."

"The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against Israel and its civilians. The IDF is conducting ongoing situational assessments and is ready to conduct defensive and offensive action," the ministry added.

"There is currently no change to the Home Front Defensive Guidelines. The public is asked to continue following the guidelines," the Ministry concluded.

On Saturday morning, Israel carried out "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

Iranian state television on Saturday monring noted hearing six loud sounds resembling explosions in parts of the capital, with the source of the noises currently unverified. It reported an Iran military official as stating that the Air defence systems were operated to foil attacks on three different locations near Tehran

Iranian media stated that the country's air defence systems have been activated in central Tehran in response to the escalating attacks by Israel. State news agency IRNA said that Iran has successfully shot down "adversial targets" in the airspace around Tehran province.

A security source informed IRNA that some of the sounds heard were due to air defence activity in Tehran, and the air defence successfully operated during this incident.

The conflict in West Asia has continued to rage ever since Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year.