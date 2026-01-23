Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Tata Steel; check detailed analysis
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on Tata Steel stocks
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Bull Spread strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
- Buy TATA STEEL (24-Feb Expiry) 195 CALL at ₹4.5 & simultaneously sell TATA STEEL 200 CALL at ₹3
- Lot Size 5500
- Cost of the strategy ₹1.5 (₹8250 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹19,250 If Tata Steel closes at or above 200 on 24 Feb expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹196.5
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.33
- Approx margin required ₹36,500
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Tata Steel Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI
- with price rising by 2.5 per cent.
- Tata Steel stock price has broken out on the weekly and monthly chart.
- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the
- weekly and monthly charts.
- Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at 180-184 level, suggesting limited
- downside in the stock.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:51 AM IST