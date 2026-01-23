Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Tata Steel; check detailed analysis

Bull Spread strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy TATA STEEL (24-Feb Expiry) 195 CALL at ₹4.5 & simultaneously sell TATA STEEL 200 CALL at ₹3

Lot Size 5500

Cost of the strategy ₹1.5 (₹8250 per strategy)

Maximum profit ₹19,250 If Tata Steel closes at or above 200 on 24 Feb expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹196.5

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.33

Approx margin required ₹36,500

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Tata Steel Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI

with price rising by 2.5 per cent.

Tata Steel stock price has broken out on the weekly and monthly chart.

Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the

weekly and monthly charts.

Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at 180-184 level, suggesting limited

downside in the stock.

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)

