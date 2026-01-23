Friday, January 23, 2026 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Tata Steel; check detailed analysis

Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Tata Steel; check detailed analysis

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on Tata Steel stocks

Tata Steel share price target

Tata Steel

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bull Spread strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

 
  • Buy TATA STEEL (24-Feb Expiry) 195 CALL at ₹4.5 & simultaneously sell TATA STEEL 200 CALL at ₹3 
  • Lot Size 5500 
  • Cost of the strategy ₹1.5 (₹8250 per strategy) 
  • Maximum profit ₹19,250 If Tata Steel closes at or above 200 on 24 Feb expiry. 
  • Breakeven Point ₹196.5 
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.33 
  • Approx margin required ₹36,500

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Tata Steel Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI
  • with price rising by 2.5 per cent.
  • Tata Steel stock price has broken out on the weekly and monthly chart.
  • Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the
  • weekly and monthly charts.
  • Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at 180-184 level, suggesting limited
  • downside in the stock.
  • Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
  ======================================== 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

